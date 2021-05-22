Man taken to hospital after TPD responds to shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been taken to the hospital after Tucson police respond to a shooting at a Circle K on Grant and Oracle.

Officers responded to the area after getting reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, a man was located with obvious signs of gun shot trauma. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.