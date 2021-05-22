Need for translators increases as immigration, asylum seekers do

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Nearly 180,000 people attempted to enter the United States across the southwest border last month, according to Customs and Border Protection. Many may not be able to speak English, and the increase in demand for interpreters and translators is increasing.

Mary Ann Silva just graduated from the University of Arizona with degrees in Latin American and global studies. She’s also a certified translator through Pima Community College. Her goal is to help with humanitarian crisis in south and Central America. Her husband was deported back to Mexico many years ago.

“he was deported in 2006,” she said. “He didn’t appear at a hearing, and he got deported.” “I lived in Mexico and I’ve seen what happens down there and I wanted to see what I can do to maybe help change things.”

She is bilingual speaking English and Spanish, and speaks some Kaqchikel, a Mayan dialect.

“There aren’t that many people that are bilingual that speak those languages,” she said. “It’s very important to learn a language to understand a culture.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for interpreters and translators will increase by 20 percent over the next ten years—average industries only grow by about four percent. As globalization and immigration increase, the need for speakers of Mayan dialects, African and Middle Eastern languages does too, according the BLS. It’s something immigration lawyer Claudia Arevalo, with Arevalo Law Firm, has seen in cases for her clients from central America and Africa.

“If the translators are not available at that time, then the cases would be postponed. That’s exactly what has happened in a few of my cases,” she said. “Maybe they don’t have sufficient translators, maybe the applications are pending or there’s not enough translators who speak that specific language, and there’s a huge demand and they are behind.”

This April, CBP had more than a 95 percent increase in field operation encounters with people from Guatemala. Casa Alitas says 30 percent of their guests need additional translation or interpretation services, and they need volunteers for indigenous languages and from languages all over the world to both translate and interpret.

The BLS estimates there are more than 77,000 interpreters in the US and projects the need for American Sign Language interpreters is also expected to grow, now that video services, like Zoom, allow people to make video calls.

