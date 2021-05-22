Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Need for translators increases as immigration, asylum seekers do

By Megan McNeil
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Nearly 180,000 people attempted to enter the United States across the southwest border last month, according to Customs and Border Protection. Many may not be able to speak English, and the increase in demand for interpreters and translators is increasing.

Mary Ann Silva just graduated from the University of Arizona with degrees in Latin American and global studies. She’s also a certified translator through Pima Community College. Her goal is to help with humanitarian crisis in south and Central America. Her husband was deported back to Mexico many years ago.

“he was deported in 2006,” she said. “He didn’t appear at a hearing, and he got deported.” “I lived in Mexico and I’ve seen what happens down there and I wanted to see what I can do to maybe help change things.”

She is bilingual speaking English and Spanish, and speaks some Kaqchikel, a Mayan dialect.

“There aren’t that many people that are bilingual that speak those languages,” she said. “It’s very important to learn a language to understand a culture.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for interpreters and translators will increase by 20 percent over the next ten years—average industries only grow by about four percent. As globalization and immigration increase, the need for speakers of Mayan dialects, African and Middle Eastern languages does too, according the BLS. It’s something immigration lawyer Claudia Arevalo, with Arevalo Law Firm, has seen in cases for her clients from central America and Africa.

“If the translators are not available at that time, then the cases would be postponed. That’s exactly what has happened in a few of my cases,” she said. “Maybe they don’t have sufficient translators, maybe the applications are pending or there’s not enough translators who speak that specific language, and there’s a huge demand and they are behind.”

This April, CBP had more than a 95 percent increase in field operation encounters with people from Guatemala. Casa Alitas says 30 percent of their guests need additional translation or interpretation services, and they need volunteers for indigenous languages and from languages all over the world to both translate and interpret.

The BLS estimates there are more than 77,000 interpreters in the US and projects the need for American Sign Language interpreters is also expected to grow, now that video services, like Zoom, allow people to make video calls.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD is searching for two missing boys last seen with their biological father on May 20.
Authorities looking for boys who went missing Thursday night
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle
Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa...
Mesa man wins $1.3 million on slot machine
TPD says the suspect has been involved in multiple hardware store robberies.
TPD seeks hardware store robbery suspect
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road

Latest News

Logo for the KOLD News 13 COVID-19 Fact Finders.
Fact Finders: Child’s vaccine rights
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for interpreters and translators will increase...
Need for translators increases as immigration, asylum seekers do
Arizona Department of Corrections administers over 53,000 vaccines to inmates
Arizona Department of Corrections administers over 53,000 vaccines to inmates
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation to reopen community centers