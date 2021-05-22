Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation to reopen community centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) will reopen several community centers for limited youth activities, senior adult activities, and public computer lab access starting the week of June 7.

Most of NRPR’s 13 community centers have been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. As with other county buildings, all members of the public are required to wear masks when they visit a community center.

The activities vary by center, and they will be available in blocks of two and four hours. Youth activities will be offered Monday through Thursday, while senior activities will be offered on Fridays.

Registration for youth activities opens Tuesday, May 25, at 6 a.m. You can register, get more information about the activities, or find a community center near you by visiting www.pima.gov/nrpr.

