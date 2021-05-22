Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police say in tweets early Saturday that the 10 people shot included five men and five women.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

KMSP-TV reports a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle
PCSD is searching for two missing boys last seen with their biological father on May 20.
Authorities looking for boys who went missing Thursday night
Officers say the woman is missing over $10,000 after her purse was stolen.
Oro Valley police need help identifying three suspects after elderly woman reports over $10,000 in charges from stolen purse
Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa...
Mesa man wins $1.3 million on slot machine
Authorities said several children were hurt when a bounce house was picked up by a strong gust...
Several children hurt in bounce-house accident in Arizona

Latest News

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
New law allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go
Arizona restaurants, bars and liquor stores can sell to-go cocktails
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America unveils “The Apartment,” full-scale model dementia-friendly residence