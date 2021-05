TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is reporting an outage at an apartment complex near Swan and 5th street this afternoon.

Over 800 customers have been impacted after a vehicle collision led to downed poles and wires around 3:20 p.m.

About 10 customers are still without power.

