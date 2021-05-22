Advertise
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:59 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

