FIRST ALERT FORECAST: That system that brought on all of that wind yesterday has pushed off towards the north leaving us with calm conditions through the rest of next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will see a gradual warming trend throughout next week with triple digits on the horizon.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

