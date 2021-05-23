FIRST ALERT FORECAST: That system that brought on all of that wind yesterday has pushed off towards the north leaving us with calm conditions through the rest of next week.
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will see a gradual warming trend throughout next week with triple digits on the horizon.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.