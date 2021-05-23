Mission 22 holds nationwide walk to raise awareness for veterans’ suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mission 22, an organization that supports veterans, held a nationwide walk to bring awareness to veterans’ suicide.

“We’re out here trying to help these guys because they’ve all helped us,” said Ray Benitez, a state leader of Mission 22.

Members of Mission 22 met at Reid Park and walked 2.2 miles starting at 2:22 pm on May 22. The VA has reported that 22 veterans lives are lost to suicide each day. Due to the pandemic, the suicide rate for veterans has only increased.

“Everybody got locked down and shut into themselves. Now that number is somewhere north of 24 a day. Now is a time we need to work even harder to get back to where we were and where we can be,” Benitez said.

The issue hits especially close to home for Aurelius Alexander who is a veteran himself.

“I started noticing a lot of friends, even a few family members who were struggling. Even myself, I actually had some issues when I first got put. It sort of became a passion when I overcame those issues to help others,” said Aurelius Alexander, a member of Mission 22 member.

Mission 22 connects veterans suffering from PTSD and Traumatic brain injury with therapists. The organization offers herbal supplements as an alternative to prescriptions and has an array of wellness programs.

“People that do martial arts, three-gun shooting, we have an off road jeep team, a marathon team if you like to run,” Alexander said.

Their ultimate mission is to support veterans when they need it most.

“We want to get the word out and let everyone know they’re not alone and there is help out there,” said Jennifer Motzkin, a state leader for Mission 22.

You can learn more, donate or apply for programs at Mission 22, here.

