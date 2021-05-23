Advertise
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire responds to brush fire in wash

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire is currently responding to a brush fire near Ina and Silverbell Road.

Ina has reopened at the bridge. Crews work to contain the flames in a wash filled with brush and trees.

One business has safely evacuated the area.

Anyone in the area is asked to avoid the vicinity while crews work.

