UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire responds to brush fire in wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire is currently responding to a brush fire near Ina and Silverbell Road.

Ina has reopened at the bridge. Crews work to contain the flames in a wash filled with brush and trees.

One business has safely evacuated the area.

Anyone in the area is asked to avoid the vicinity while crews work.

