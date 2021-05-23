PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is declaring a large group of individuals on motorcycles, dirt bikes, and quads driving throughout town a traffic hazard.
Deputies are working on addressing the incident.
Drivers who encounter this group are asked to stay safe and avoid them as much as possible.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.