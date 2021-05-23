Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Pima County deputies searching for missing vulnerable adult

Tim Norseen
Tim Norseen(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Tim Norseen, 59, is described as 5-foot-11, unknown weight, average build, with blue eyes and brown hair cut short.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Norseen was last seen on foot at about 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Panorama Road. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on Norseen’s location is urged to cal 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle
PCSD is searching for two missing boys last seen with their biological father on May 20.
Authorities looking for boys who went missing Thursday night
PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
Officers say the woman is missing over $10,000 after her purse was stolen.
Oro Valley police need help identifying three suspects after elderly woman reports over $10,000 in charges from stolen purse
Man taken to hospital after TPD responds to shooting in midtown

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center says subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early...
Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda
PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
Over 200 customers are impacted.
TEP reports power outage near Rincon High School
Brush fire sparks in Cochise County