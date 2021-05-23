Pima County deputies searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Tim Norseen, 59, is described as 5-foot-11, unknown weight, average build, with blue eyes and brown hair cut short.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Norseen was last seen on foot at about 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Panorama Road. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on Norseen’s location is urged to cal 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.