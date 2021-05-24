Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire battles brush fire in wash
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’

Latest News

Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
KOLD Noon Notebook: Array of programs offered for college
KOLD Noon Notebook: Array of programs offered for college
Parents flooded Facebook on Monday expressing their concern and outrage over the yearbook,...
Yearbook or ‘burn book’? Middle school yearbook allows students to bully, say parents