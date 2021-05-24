Arizona Palooza helps to raise awareness about mental health with virtual performances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fox Theatre hosted this year’s Arizona Palooza to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health with a series of virtual live performances.

Bands like After 7, Chalako, Saint Augustine, and Braking Gnus all performed for the cause.

Over $1,000 in prizes were also announced. Anyone who takes a survey here can enter.

Event organizers hope to host Arizona Palooza in person next year.

For more information on the event and to get access to mental health hotlines, click HERE.

