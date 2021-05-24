Brush fire in wash sparks conversation about fire safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Northwest Fire District is investigating the cause of a brush fire that happened Sunday afternoon in a wash near Silverbell and Ina Road .

The roadway was shut down for several hours as crews worked to put out the blaze.

Fire officials said the wind and dry conditions caused the fire to spread quickly, but that it was put out in a couple of hours.

Northwest Fire Captain Harry Holt said the community should be mindful about fire safety and preventing wildfires.

“These dry and hot conditions on red flag days, fires can spread really fast,” he said.

The United States saw a record-breaking fire season last year. Arizona reportedly had 2,520 wildfires in 2020. Captain Holt said this year could be similar.

“We’ve been in extreme drought conditions. You can see the wind picking up right now. The fire outlook, it’s probably going to be another active year for Arizona, the southwest and even California,” he said.

One spark is all it takes for a fire to break out. Captain Holt warns people to not dispose of cigarettes out the window of their cars or in areas with brush.

“It really poses a threat not only to themselves immediately but the greater community,” he said.

As the school year comes to a close, he wants children to also be careful.

“Kids are out and about. We want to make sure we’re being safe and using fireworks as we should be,” Holt said.

He recommends people remove dry brush that’s near their homes to create at least 30 feet of clearance in the event a fire pops up.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said more than 80 percent of fires in Arizona were human-caused in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.