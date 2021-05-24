FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things are heating up!
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a cool and windy weekend, things are quieting down as temps heat back up! We start the week with low 90s, then end the week with a high of 100 degrees! Sunny skies and lighter winds expected.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
