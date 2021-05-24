Advertise
KOLD
GRAPHIC: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired in Nogales

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended in Santa Cruz County Monday, May 24.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with shots fired outside a Walmart in Nogales, Arizona, on Monday, May 24.

KOLD News 13 confirmed the driver of the truck was killed, but no bystanders were injured.

The shots were fired by officers with the Nogales Police Department and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Arizona DPS confirmed it is helping the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and Nogales Police Department with a criminal investigation.

According to AZ Family reporter Morgan Loew, it all started in Rio Rico and ended outside the Walmart in Nogales.

In videos tweeted by Loew, which you can watch below, an 18-wheeler apparently tried to flee and several shots were fired.

Cesar Barron posted a video from the scene as well. Several shots can be heard.

According to ADOT, a southbound exit ramp on Interstate 19 in Nogales is closed due to an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

