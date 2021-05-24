No connection between 2 found dead in Phoenix’s Papago Park

Advertise
Phoenix police say one of the two bodies found Sunday, May 23, in Papago Park had signs of blunt force trauma.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Police say there is no connection between two bodies found less than a mile at Papago Park in Phoenix.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Sunday. May 23, that the body of a man found in a pond at the south end of the park looks more like a possible drowning. She says investigators found no signs of foul play.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. for an unknown issue at the popular hiking park.

When police arrived, they met up with the caller who directed them to a body on one of the trails.

Fortune says that body showed signs of blunt force trauma.

