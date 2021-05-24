No connection between 2 found dead in Phoenix’s Papago Park

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say there is no connection between two bodies found less than a mile at Papago Park in Phoenix.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Sunday. May 23, that the body of a man found in a pond at the south end of the park looks more like a possible drowning. She says investigators found no signs of foul play.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. for an unknown issue at the popular hiking park.

When police arrived, they met up with the caller who directed them to a body on one of the trails.

Fortune says that body showed signs of blunt force trauma.

