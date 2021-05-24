TPD responds to reports of gunfire in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department officers have responded to the intersection of Swan and Speedway for a report of shots being fired in the area.

Officers are still investigating, but it appears those involved left prior to police arrival.

Officers did locate what looked to be a bullet strike to the window of a smoke shop.

