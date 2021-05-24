Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

TPD responds to reports of gunfire in midtown

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department officers have responded to the intersection of Swan and Speedway for a report of shots being fired in the area.

Officers are still investigating, but it appears those involved left prior to police arrival.

Officers did locate what looked to be a bullet strike to the window of a smoke shop.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
Man taken to hospital after TPD responds to shooting in midtown
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle
Officers say the woman is missing over $10,000 after her purse was stolen.
Oro Valley police need help identifying three suspects after elderly woman reports over $10,000 in charges from stolen purse
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire responds to brush fire in wash

Latest News

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on...
Ana becomes a post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean
A fatal shooting occurred at a New Jersey house party late Saturday night.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
Arizona Palooza helps to raise awareness about mental health with virtual performances
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire responds to brush fire in wash