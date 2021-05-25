Ducey signs bill to make sports betting legal in tribal casinos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Ducey signed a bill that makes sports betting legal in Arizona’s tribal casinos.

The bill will allow tribal casinos and teams to offer sports bets and wagering on fantasy sports.

Tribes will also be able to offer new table games, including craps.

The state’s lottery has the go-ahead to run a new Keno game.

