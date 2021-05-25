Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: Kids’ reaction to the vaccine

Fact Finders: How to return a stimulus payment sent to a dead relative
Fact Finders: How to return a stimulus payment sent to a dead relative
By Wendi Redman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some parents worry since they didn’t feel well after the Pfizer shot, their young teens might have an even stronger reaction.

We know a grown man can be sick for a couple of days after the Pfizer shot and a 12-year-old girl, who’s obviously much smaller, is getting the same amount of vaccine. However, Dr. Sean Elliott, Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Tucson Medical Center, says children are actually reporting fewer side effects than adults.

The side effects are the same: injection site tenderness, low-grade fever, aches, and pains, as well as feeling off for a day. Dr. Elliott says chances are, your teen may not experience any of these symptoms, and if they do none of the teens studied had moderate to severe reactions.

”The child is going to have bragging rights to say, ‘Yeah mom, I saw that you were in bed for three days. I’m feeling fine. What was your problem?’” said Dr. Elliott.

In general, teens seem to be having an easier time with the vaccine than their parents. That said, Dr. Elliott also stresses the side effects of the COVID vaccines in adults are less significant than many other vaccines out there.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire battles brush fire in wash
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle

Latest News

TAKE YOUR SHOT CAMPAIGN
“Take Your Shot” vaccine hesitancy campaign launches
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16,...
Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences
Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony
Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony