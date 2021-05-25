Fact Finders: Kids’ reaction to the vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some parents worry since they didn’t feel well after the Pfizer shot, their young teens might have an even stronger reaction.

We know a grown man can be sick for a couple of days after the Pfizer shot and a 12-year-old girl, who’s obviously much smaller, is getting the same amount of vaccine. However, Dr. Sean Elliott, Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Tucson Medical Center, says children are actually reporting fewer side effects than adults.

The side effects are the same: injection site tenderness, low-grade fever, aches, and pains, as well as feeling off for a day. Dr. Elliott says chances are, your teen may not experience any of these symptoms, and if they do none of the teens studied had moderate to severe reactions.

”The child is going to have bragging rights to say, ‘Yeah mom, I saw that you were in bed for three days. I’m feeling fine. What was your problem?’” said Dr. Elliott.

In general, teens seem to be having an easier time with the vaccine than their parents. That said, Dr. Elliott also stresses the side effects of the COVID vaccines in adults are less significant than many other vaccines out there.

