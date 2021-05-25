FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to our regularly scheduled programming...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure gradually warms daytime temperatures through the week. Near-normal highs through Thursday, mid 90s. Temps warm to near 100 degrees Friday through Sunday. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 90s. Wind stays light to moderate from the west-southwest 5 to 15 mph with no rain in sight!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clouds build in with overnight lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

