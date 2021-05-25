Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca will honor America’s Veterans and salutes fallen service members during their annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., May 31, 2021 at the Post Cemetery.

The event is free and open to members of the public who have access to Fort Huachuca. Due to limited parking at the cemetery, shuttle service will be provided from the parking lots at Christy and Shipp Avenues and Hines and Andrews Roads.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commander, will speak at the event.

The Widowed Support Center, Gold Star Wives and the Society of Military Widows will dedicate wreaths to fallen service members. A member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will read VFW General Order #11. A rifle squad comprised of Soldiers from the 111th MI Brigade will render the 21-gun salute. At noon, a firing battery from the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard will render the National Salute with five canons located on Reservoir Hill.

