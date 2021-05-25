Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony

Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony
Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony(Fort Huachuca)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca will honor America’s Veterans and salutes fallen service members during their annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., May 31, 2021 at the Post Cemetery.

The event is free and open to members of the public who have access to Fort Huachuca. Due to limited parking at the cemetery, shuttle service will be provided from the parking lots at Christy and Shipp Avenues and Hines and Andrews Roads.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commander, will speak at the event.

The Widowed Support Center, Gold Star Wives and the Society of Military Widows will dedicate wreaths to fallen service members. A member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will read VFW General Order #11. A rifle squad comprised of Soldiers from the 111th MI Brigade will render the 21-gun salute. At noon, a firing battery from the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard will render the National Salute with five canons located on Reservoir Hill.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire battles brush fire in wash
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle

Latest News

TAKE YOUR SHOT CAMPAIGN
“Take Your Shot” vaccine hesitancy campaign launches
Fact Finders: How to return a stimulus payment sent to a dead relative
Fact Finders: Kids’ reaction to the vaccine
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16,...
Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences