Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Super Flower Blood Moon will eclipse before shining bright on Wednesday, May 26!

It will be this year’s largest full moon by 14%, brightest by 30%, and the only total lunar eclipse of the year.

Best viewing times:

2:44 a.m. Partial eclipse begins

4:11 a.m. Total eclipse begins

4:18 a.m. Maximum eclipse

4:25 a.m. Total eclipse ends

5:27 a.m. Partial eclipse ends

Viewing conditions for total lunar eclipse May 2021 (KOLD)

The last total supermoon eclipse was in 2015.

