Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Super Flower Blood Moon will eclipse before shining bright on Wednesday, May 26!
It will be this year’s largest full moon by 14%, brightest by 30%, and the only total lunar eclipse of the year.
Best viewing times:
- 2:44 a.m. Partial eclipse begins
- 4:11 a.m. Total eclipse begins
- 4:18 a.m. Maximum eclipse
- 4:25 a.m. Total eclipse ends
- 5:27 a.m. Partial eclipse ends
The last total supermoon eclipse was in 2015.
