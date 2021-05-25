Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse

The Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse May 2021
The Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse May 2021(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Super Flower Blood Moon will eclipse before shining bright on Wednesday, May 26!

It will be this year’s largest full moon by 14%, brightest by 30%, and the only total lunar eclipse of the year.

Best viewing times:

  • 2:44 a.m. Partial eclipse begins
  • 4:11 a.m. Total eclipse begins
  • 4:18 a.m. Maximum eclipse
  • 4:25 a.m. Total eclipse ends
  • 5:27 a.m. Partial eclipse ends
Viewing conditions for total lunar eclipse May 2021
Viewing conditions for total lunar eclipse May 2021(KOLD)

The last total supermoon eclipse was in 2015.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire battles brush fire in wash
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle

Latest News

In the midst of spring cleaning, and pandemic restrictions lifting, thrift stores are being...
Tucson thrift stores see flood of donations including unusable items
Families assess the year's academic upheaval
KOLD newscast 6 p.m. May 24, 2021
TAKE YOUR SHOT CAMPAIGN
“Take Your Shot” vaccine hesitancy campaign launches
Fact Finders: How to return a stimulus payment sent to a dead relative
Fact Finders: Kids’ reaction to the vaccine