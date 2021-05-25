Marana USD to provide free meals during summer break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District said it will offer free meals during the summer break for all children in the town.

The MUSD said its Marana Cares Mobile and Grab & Go Meals pickup service will run through Friday, July 23.

Both services provide free meals to all children under the age of 18 at select sites, dates and locations. The district said there will be no service on May 31 or July 5.

Marana Cares Mobile: Mondays-Fridays

Created from a retired school bus, Marana Cares Mobile offers free nutritious and delicious meals in a retrofitted bus during school breaks at two locations. Marana Cares Mobile is made possible through private donations, charitable foundations, and the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Masks will be required. Since launching in 2015, Marana Cares Mobile has served 19,302 meals.

11 a.m.-noon: Southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Road (next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church)

12:30-1:30 p.m.: 16560 West El Tiro Road (near the intersection of El Tiro Road & Anway Road)

Grab & Go Meals: 11 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays

Grab & Go Meals is a meal pickup service that will continue through the 2021 summer break at select Marana schools.

Parents may stop by participating schools to grab a lunch and receive a breakfast meal for the following morning. Masks will be required. Go to https://www.maranausd.org/GrabandGo for more information.

DeGrazia Elementary School: 5051 West Overton Road, Tucson, AZ 85742

June 7-25

July 12-23

Pick up in the main office

Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8: 5650 West Moore Road, Marana, AZ 85658

June 14-25

Pick up in the main office

Gladden Farms Elementary School: 11745 West Gladden Farms Drive Marana, AZ 85653

June 14-25

July 12-23

Pick up in the main office

Butterfield Elementary School: 3400 W. Massingale Road, Tucson, AZ 85741

June 7-25

Pick up at cafeteria

Coyote Trail Elementary: 8000 North Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ 85743

July 12-23

Pick up at cafeteria

Estes Elementary School: 11280 West Grier Road, Marana, AZ 85653

June 7-25

Pick up at cafeteria

Ironwood Elementary: 3300 West Freer Drive, Tucson, AZ 85742

June 14-25

Pick up at cafeteria

Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 North Sanders Road, Tucson, AZ 85743

June 7-25

Pick up at cafeteria

Quail Run Elementary: 4600 West Cortaro Farms Road, Tucson, AZ 85742

May 24-July 23

Pick up at cafeteria

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary: 8500 North Continental Reserve Loop, Tucson, AZ 85743

July 12-23

Pick up at cafeteria

Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 West Calle Carmella, Marana, AZ 85653

June 1- July 2

Pick up at cafeteria

Twin Peaks K-8: 7995 West Twin Peaks Road, Tucson, AZ 85743

May 24-July 23

Pick up at cafeteria

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.