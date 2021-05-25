Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

More saguaro blooms leaves experts trying to figure out why

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -If you’ve been pretty much anywhere in Tucson, you’ve seen saguaro cactus blooms, and they’re clearly more abundant this year.

But plant experts can’t put their finger on why.

Erik Rakestraw, a horticulturist with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, says they’re seeing more blooms on cacti than usual.

Some have speculated the air improved during the pandemic, with fewer cars and less pollution. Rakestraw says he’s heard that theory, but it also hasn’t been proven.

The most common thought is the drought has caused interference in cacti development. Some believe since they’re not growing as much, they’re reactivating old, dormant buds.

But experts simply can’t say for sure.

“I see it, it’s happening,” says Rakestraw. “I don’t have a definitive answer as to why. I’m sure it’s climatic in origin. But I can’t say that it is due to lack of water right now.”

Rakestraw says there is no need for alarm, and they will continue to closely monitor data for a definitive answer. But he adds these saguaros have been here thousands of years, and thinks they will continue to be.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire battles brush fire in wash
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle

Latest News

Stops people convicted of animal cruelty from having pets for at least five years
New Arizona law protects animals from abusers
19-year-old Alexander Navarro arrested after officers say he struck a driver out of their...
UPDATE: Teen driver accused of running over victim after crash
Families assess the year's academic upheaval
KOLD Investigates: Pandemic Learning Loss
The Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse May 2021
Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse