More saguaro blooms leaves experts trying to figure out why

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -If you’ve been pretty much anywhere in Tucson, you’ve seen saguaro cactus blooms, and they’re clearly more abundant this year.

But plant experts can’t put their finger on why.

Erik Rakestraw, a horticulturist with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, says they’re seeing more blooms on cacti than usual.

Some have speculated the air improved during the pandemic, with fewer cars and less pollution. Rakestraw says he’s heard that theory, but it also hasn’t been proven.

The most common thought is the drought has caused interference in cacti development. Some believe since they’re not growing as much, they’re reactivating old, dormant buds.

But experts simply can’t say for sure.

“I see it, it’s happening,” says Rakestraw. “I don’t have a definitive answer as to why. I’m sure it’s climatic in origin. But I can’t say that it is due to lack of water right now.”

Rakestraw says there is no need for alarm, and they will continue to closely monitor data for a definitive answer. But he adds these saguaros have been here thousands of years, and thinks they will continue to be.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.