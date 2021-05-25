Advertise
Multiple agencies imposing more campfire, smoking restrictions

Because of dry conditions and potential wildfire activity, Coronado National Forest has imposed...
Because of dry conditions and potential wildfire activity, Coronado National Forest has imposed campfire and smoking restrictions that take effect on Wednesday, May 26. (Source: U.S. Forest Service - Coronado National Forest)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Additional public lands agencies in Arizona are imposing restrictions on campfires and smoking due to wildfire activity and dry conditions.

The new restrictions taking effect Wednesday, May 26, in southeastern Arizona are being imposed by the Coronado National Forest and other agencies that include the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Restrictions also are being imposed by Saguaro National Park and multiple national monuments, national historic sites and national wildlife refuges.

In northern Arizona, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management also is imposing new restrictions in parts of Coconino County north of the Grand Canyon.

