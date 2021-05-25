Advertise
New exhibit shows Arizona's efforts in creating a path to the stars

By Brooke Chaplain
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new exhibit at the Arizona History Museum will give you an out-of-this-world experience.

“Ready to Launch: Arizona’s Place in Space,” highlights the impact the people, landscape, and universities in Arizona have played in space exploration.

From the spacesuit worn in the Apollo 11 mission by Buzz Aldrin, who was trained in Flagstaff, to work showing how Pluto was discovered in Arizona, this exhibit shows the unbelievable history of the Grand Canyon State.

Even Mark Kelly, former astronaut turned senator, shared several of his own keepsakes with the museum including a training jumpsuit, flight helmet, and handwritten notes from various shuttle missions.

Shannon Fleischman, head museum curator for Arizona Historical Society, said the goal of the exhibit is to make sure the state’s place in the history of space flight is not forgotten.

“Most people don’t know how much Arizona’s done, so it’s so cool. This is kind of like a love letter to the people of Arizona. This is our history, we all share in this, so we should all celebrate in it too,” Fleischman said.

The exhibit is divided into two rooms. One is devoted to coverage of crew missions and the other to unmanned missions.

Many of the items are from the university’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, Arizona State University, and the historical society’s collection.

You can learn about significant events like the use of space probes and telescopes to capturing the first image of a black hole.

If you’re interested, the exhibit will be on display until Nov. 30.

To learn more, click here.

