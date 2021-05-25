Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after...
Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn.(Source: Elizabeth City Police Department, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing.

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville.

The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white.

O’Quinn was jailed on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle.

Police are also reviewing the case as a potential hate crime.

Her first appearance is Thursday.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
19-year-old Alexander Navarro arrested after officers say he struck a driver out of their...
UPDATE: Teen driver accused of running over victim after crash
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Left: Emily White played softball at Centennial High School and then Paradise Valley Community...
Despite amputation, softball player perseveres with perspective in tow

Latest News

A Super Tuesday for NASA
A Super Tuesday for NASA
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death
Members of the Los Bandidos supporters group were happy to return to celebrating Phoenix Rising...
On Mental Health Awareness night, Phoenix Rising fans welcome ability to connect with others
Firefighter
Warren Fire burning in Cochise County near Portal