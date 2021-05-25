Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

“Take Your Shot” vaccine hesitancy campaign launches

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 2.7 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated, but our state is still millions away from herd immunity. A new campaign called “Take Your Shot” is aimed at battling vaccine hesitancy. Volunteers plan to go door to door to bring accessible information to those who are still unvaccinated.

“I think that this campaign is all about health equity and justice in our community and ensuing equitable distribution of vaccines,” W. Mark Clark, president and CEO of Pima Council on Aging, says.

The goal: vaccine accessibility for all. The “Take Your Shot” campaign will break down barriers to people getting the COVID-19 vaccine in more ways than one.

”Sometimes people can’t get to sites. We’ve been dealing with our older adult population in Pima county really since January. And sometimes transportation can be an issue. The digital divide can certainly be an issue in terms of people’s access to information, and early on, people’s access to registration,” Clark says.

Arizona Center for Empowerment will use their “get out the vote” efforts to inform people about vaccines available in their neighborhood. Anna Rojo Keene, manager of the campaign, is excited to see it come to life. She says the campaign will provide culturally competent information and outreach in both English and Spanish. And while she wants everyone to have a shot at getting their shot, the campaign is also aimed at those in tough situations.

“In particular, those who are already facing social vulnerabilities such as low s-e-s, which is social-economic status, and other barriers to access normally. I would say our target audience and our target reach is anyone who hasn’t been able to get the vaccine yet or has had barriers in accessing healthcare,” Keene says.

Currently, the campaign’s operations serve as creating appointments, helping people get information, and being a bridge between misinformation and facts.

Keene says, ”They’ll be talking with people, giving them information. We have a lot of information from Pima council on aging, Pima county health department about the vaccine and current services that are available to people.”

In the summer, they hope to expand the campaign to be able to take vaccines door to door as well and give people shots right then and there.

Arizona Center for Empowerment will kick off their “Take Your Shot campaign” June 5 at Santa Rita Park. There will be a pop-up vaccine clinic on site, as well as a free ice cream truck, a resource fair, and food contribution from community care.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
PCSD warns of large group of motorcycles, dirt bikes, quads driving through town
UPDATE: Authorities say cyclist who died was not struck, may have had ‘medical issue’
UPDATE: Road reopens after Northwest Fire battles brush fire in wash
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle

Latest News

Fact Finders: How to return a stimulus payment sent to a dead relative
Fact Finders: Kids’ reaction to the vaccine
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16,...
Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences
Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony
Fort Huachuca to honor fallen comrades in annual Memorial Day ceremony