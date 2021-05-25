“Take Your Shot” vaccine hesitancy campaign launches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 2.7 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated, but our state is still millions away from herd immunity. A new campaign called “Take Your Shot” is aimed at battling vaccine hesitancy. Volunteers plan to go door to door to bring accessible information to those who are still unvaccinated.

“I think that this campaign is all about health equity and justice in our community and ensuing equitable distribution of vaccines,” W. Mark Clark, president and CEO of Pima Council on Aging, says.

The goal: vaccine accessibility for all. The “Take Your Shot” campaign will break down barriers to people getting the COVID-19 vaccine in more ways than one.

”Sometimes people can’t get to sites. We’ve been dealing with our older adult population in Pima county really since January. And sometimes transportation can be an issue. The digital divide can certainly be an issue in terms of people’s access to information, and early on, people’s access to registration,” Clark says.

Arizona Center for Empowerment will use their “get out the vote” efforts to inform people about vaccines available in their neighborhood. Anna Rojo Keene, manager of the campaign, is excited to see it come to life. She says the campaign will provide culturally competent information and outreach in both English and Spanish. And while she wants everyone to have a shot at getting their shot, the campaign is also aimed at those in tough situations.

“In particular, those who are already facing social vulnerabilities such as low s-e-s, which is social-economic status, and other barriers to access normally. I would say our target audience and our target reach is anyone who hasn’t been able to get the vaccine yet or has had barriers in accessing healthcare,” Keene says.

Currently, the campaign’s operations serve as creating appointments, helping people get information, and being a bridge between misinformation and facts.

Keene says, ”They’ll be talking with people, giving them information. We have a lot of information from Pima council on aging, Pima county health department about the vaccine and current services that are available to people.”

In the summer, they hope to expand the campaign to be able to take vaccines door to door as well and give people shots right then and there.

Arizona Center for Empowerment will kick off their “Take Your Shot campaign” June 5 at Santa Rita Park. There will be a pop-up vaccine clinic on site, as well as a free ice cream truck, a resource fair, and food contribution from community care.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.