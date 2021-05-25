Advertise
Warren Fire burning in Cochise County near Portal

Firefighter
Firefighter(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews in Cochise County are battling a wildfire near Portal, just north of Road 685 and Horseshoe Canyon Road.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office Facebook page, firefighters are attempting to put out the 50 acres Warren Fire by air.

#Warrenfire Wildfire Near Portal There is a wildfire burning near the Portal/Rodeo area north of Road 685 on the north...

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

As of 11:30 am on May 25, smoke can be seen in the surrounding area, however, officials say no buildings are threatened.

KOLD will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

