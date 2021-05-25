Warren Fire burning in Cochise County near Portal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews in Cochise County are battling a wildfire near Portal, just north of Road 685 and Horseshoe Canyon Road.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office Facebook page, firefighters are attempting to put out the 50 acres Warren Fire by air.

#Warrenfire Wildfire Near Portal There is a wildfire burning near the Portal/Rodeo area north of Road 685 on the north... Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

As of 11:30 am on May 25, smoke can be seen in the surrounding area, however, officials say no buildings are threatened.

KOLD will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.