Woman arrested for allegedly driving “very high” with two kids in her car in Phoenix

Rayshent Johnson, 24(Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZ Family
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license while under the influence of marijuana in Phoenix.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Rayshent Johnson was driving around 10:30 p.m. Sunday with two small children in her car near 19th and Northern avenues when an officer noticed the car had no tail lights on. The officer pulled her over, and Johnson told them she did not have a current driver’s license. The officer noticed her bloodshot eyes and the smell of marijuana.

The officer also noticed that Johnson had two kids in the back of the car under the age of three. Multiple sobriety tests were done, and Johnson failed. It was indicated in police paperwork that the woman was very high.

The officer looked up Johnson’s information and found that her license was suspended back in 2017 for failure to appear, in 2015 for failure to yield to the right of way when turning left, 2014 for financial responsibility, and multiple times in 2014 for failure to appear. Johnson has been charged with aggravated DUI with passengers under the age of 15, aggravated DUI with license suspension, and endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

