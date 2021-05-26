Arizona bill could change how cities can regulate tobacco and vapor products

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As vaping gets more popular with teenagers, some Valley parents are fighting for cities to crack down with tougher regulations. “Finding out that my child had been exposed and had vaped was really terrifying for me,” said Phoenix mom Ylenia Aguilar.

She’s begun trying to get cities to make stricter rules on the product. State Representative Justin Wilmeth is sponsoring HB 2682, which would take some of those decisions from cities.

Right now, each city makes its own rules on where tobacco and vaping products are sold. Under Wilmeth’s bill, he said cities can still regulate sales of tobacco within 1,000 feet of schools.

However, existing stores would be allowed to stay as long as they’re more than 300 feet away from schools, and cities would not be able to do anything about it.

“If a store has been around for a while, they’re grandfathered in,” said Wilmeth. “They won’t be touched by this.”

Outside that one-thousand feet from schools, the state would decide where tobacco can be sold and advertised.

Arizona Director of Government Relations for The American Cancer Society, Cancer and Action Network, Brian Hummell, wants cities to keep their power.

“The state is very slow to act,” said Hummell. “We’ve had an E-cigarette crisis for Arizona and the country for years, and the state has taken no action.”

Wilmeth said the bill has its final read in the house this week. If it passes, it could be on the Governor’s desk by Friday and would go into effect by the end of the year.

