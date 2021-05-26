Deputy shoots, kills man involved in domestic violence situation in San Tan Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies shot and killed a man in San Tan Valley early this morning.

Officials were called to Thompson Road and Hunt Highway around 2 a.m., in response to a domestic violence call. According to PCSO, a husband and wife were fighting about their ongoing divorce.

The man was armed with a knife and scissors and was actively stabbing himself as deputies entered the home. He was later identified as 80-year-old Efren Gomez.

PCSO says Gomez became aggressive with deputies and even lunched at them with the scissors. That’s when one of the deputies shot Gomez saying he was in fear of his life. The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gomez’s 74-year-old wife was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries she received during the domestic violence.

