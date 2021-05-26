Advertise
eegee’s opens new location on Tucson’s south side

This new eegee's, located at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., features a eegee-only window and a bike parking section. The restaurant opened Tuesday, May 25, 2021, on Tucson's south side.(Photo courtesy of eegee's)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lovers of eegee’s sandwiches have a new place to grab some grub. The Tucson-only chain just opened a new location on the city’s south side.

Eegee’s just opened its doors at The Landing at Irvington Road and Interstate 19 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The new 2,200 square foot location features a full drive-thru with an “eegee-only” drive-thru window, a walk-up window and garage doors for an indoor and outdoor experience. It also has a space for bike parking, according to a news release from the company.

You can visit this brand new eegee’s at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

