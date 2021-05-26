eegee’s opens new location on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lovers of eegee’s sandwiches have a new place to grab some grub. The Tucson-only chain just opened a new location on the city’s south side.

Eegee’s just opened its doors at The Landing at Irvington Road and Interstate 19 on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The new 2,200 square foot location features a full drive-thru with an “eegee-only” drive-thru window, a walk-up window and garage doors for an indoor and outdoor experience. It also has a space for bike parking, according to a news release from the company.

You can visit this brand new eegee’s at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr.

