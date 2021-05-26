Eloy fire crews save man from swarm of bees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Eloy Fire District saved a man who had been stung by bees hundreds of times.

Before they could save the man, they have to brave the swarm themselves.

Despite being swarmed and stung, they were able to get the patient to an ambulance. However, some of the bees were able to make their way into the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Crews were able to get the bees inside the ambulance under control and then stabilize the patient.

