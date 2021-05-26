Advertise
Eloy fire crews save man from swarm of bees

Eloy fire crews saved a man from a swarm of bees and got stung themselves during the rescue.
Eloy fire crews saved a man from a swarm of bees and got stung themselves during the rescue.(Source: Eloy Fire District via Facebook)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Eloy Fire District saved a man who had been stung by bees hundreds of times.

Before they could save the man, they have to brave the swarm themselves.

Despite being swarmed and stung, they were able to get the patient to an ambulance. However, some of the bees were able to make their way into the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Crews were able to get the bees inside the ambulance under control and then stabilize the patient.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

