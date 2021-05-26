Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide ‘like’ counts

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it?

Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019 as part of an effort to make people’s time on the app less stressful and depressing. While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience. At the time, the platform didn’t give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts, which didn’t sit well with some users.

Now, after a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts. Instead of a number telling you how many people liked your latest puppy photo, you’ll see “liked by Beyoncé and others” (if Beyoncé and others did, in fact, like your photo).

To hide like counts on Instagram, you can go to your settings and click on the “posts” section. If you choose to turn off like counts here, it will apply to all your posts. In addition, you will also be able to hide the counts for individual posts before you share them.

You can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post. You can turn this setting on or off, even after it goes live.

The feature will be available to Instagram users beginning on Wednesday and to Facebook users in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
19-year-old Alexander Navarro arrested after officers say he struck a driver out of their...
UPDATE: Teen driver accused of running over victim after crash
In the midst of spring cleaning, and pandemic restrictions lifting, thrift stores are being...
Tucson thrift stores see flood of donations including unusable items
The Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse May 2021
Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse
Saguaro blooms more abundant
More saguaro blooms leaves experts trying to figure out why

Latest News

In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Grammys change rules for album of the year award
Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after this fire at an apartment near...
Firefighters rescue victim trapped in south-side apartment fire
Soybeans show the effects of a 2013 drought in Texas in this file photo. Government officials...
Arizona’s current historic drought may be ‘baseline for the future’
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Indictment against former Trump adviser Bannon is dismissed