Firefighters rescue victim trapped in south-side apartment fire
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters with Tucson Fire Department rescued a person who was trapped in an apartment fire early on Wednesday, May 26.
A TFD tweet said two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The fire happened in an apartment near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue just before 5 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
