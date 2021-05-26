Advertise
Firefighters rescue victim trapped in south-side apartment fire

Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after this fire at an apartment near...
Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after this fire at an apartment near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue on Wednesday, May 26.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters with Tucson Fire Department rescued a person who was trapped in an apartment fire early on Wednesday, May 26.

A TFD tweet said two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire happened in an apartment near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue just before 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

