Firefighters rescue victim trapped in south-side apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters with Tucson Fire Department rescued a person who was trapped in an apartment fire early on Wednesday, May 26.

A TFD tweet said two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire happened in an apartment near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue just before 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.