Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Average temperatures expected through the holiday weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be on the rise the next few days with daytime highs to normal or slightly-above normal through the weekend. Tucson may reach 100 degrees Friday and/or Saturday. After that, a trough moves in knocking temps down a few degrees early next work week. A bit breezy this weekend with no rain expected.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
19-year-old Alexander Navarro arrested after officers say he struck a driver out of their...
UPDATE: Teen driver accused of running over victim after crash
In the midst of spring cleaning, and pandemic restrictions lifting, thrift stores are being...
Tucson thrift stores see flood of donations including unusable items
The Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse May 2021
Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse
Saguaro blooms more abundant
More saguaro blooms leaves experts trying to figure out why

Latest News

kold forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, May 26th
Soybeans show the effects of a 2013 drought in Texas in this file photo. Government officials...
Arizona’s current historic drought may be ‘baseline for the future’
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 25, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Creeping toward 100 degrees again
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 25, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 25, 2021