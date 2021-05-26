FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Average temperatures expected through the holiday weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be on the rise the next few days with daytime highs to normal or slightly-above normal through the weekend. Tucson may reach 100 degrees Friday and/or Saturday. After that, a trough moves in knocking temps down a few degrees early next work week. A bit breezy this weekend with no rain expected.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

