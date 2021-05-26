FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight warm up through your holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be our warmest days this week with highs hovering right around 100F. Wind will also increase slightly by this weekend. Be mindful of our fire threat across southern Arizona!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

