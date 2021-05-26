Advertise
Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a “total loss.”

No survivors have been found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

