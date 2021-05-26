Advertise
Man walks 50 miles to graduation to honor best friend

A man walks to graduation at Boston College in memory of his best friend.
By Sam Read
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) – Charlie Martin walked 50 miles this week to his college graduation to honor his best friend who passed away unexpectedly.

As he did it, he had one main question on his mind.

“What wouldn’t you do for the people you love, for your friends, for your family?” he said.

It’s for that reason the 22-year-old pounded the pavement, walking from Fall River to Boston College, a distance of 50 miles.

Martin’s best friend Brendan Rocket died unexpectedly two years ago.

“It’s been really emotional of recent,” he said.

The two buddies did everything together.

“He was a great guy, very loyal, family-oriented,” Martin said.

They graduated together from Durfee High School and this week would have seen both crossing the stage at Boston College to receive their diplomas.

“I just wanted to take this occasion and all this emotion try to turn it into something positive you know,” he said. “Kind of like retracing our journey.”

On his way to Boston College, Martin stopped by Rocket’s family home and then the cemetery where he’s buried.

“I really don’t care if my feet or whatever is hurting a little bit, of course,” Martin said. “I’m going to try to do whatever I can to pay respects to him.”

And with his walk, Martin is earning respect from others, too.

“I’ve been receiving a ton of support messages from friends,” he said.

Martin has created a scholarship in his friend’s name. The GoFundMe page for it has already topped its goal of $30,000.

“He was always a great friend to me through thick and thin,” Martin said. “Whatever it was he was always there supporting me.”

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

