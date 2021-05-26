Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Memorial Day gas prices highest since 2014

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:19 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrating the unofficial start of summer is going to cost more this year if your plans include a road trip.

The national average for the price of gas is just over $3 per gallon. The U.S. hasn’t seen prices this high since 2014. It’s also an increase of more than $1 per gallon from the week preceding Memorial Day last year.

At least some of the price increase is left over the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline earlier this month. While that supply pipe is back in full operation, some gas stores in the Southeast aren’t fully stocked yet.

The global price of oil is also up significantly from last year. Oil futures closed at $63.58 at the end of trading Friday. At one point last year, prices entered negative territory as producers struggled to find storage for their excess supplies.

The American Automobile Association expects 37 million Americans will travel on Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
19-year-old Alexander Navarro arrested after officers say he struck a driver out of their...
UPDATE: Teen driver accused of running over victim after crash
In the midst of spring cleaning, and pandemic restrictions lifting, thrift stores are being...
Tucson thrift stores see flood of donations including unusable items
The Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse May 2021
Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse
Saguaro blooms more abundant
More saguaro blooms leaves experts trying to figure out why

Latest News

Estela Lazo stands for a portrait with her two children, late Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in...
Many wait uneasily as Biden unwinds key Trump asylum policy
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure