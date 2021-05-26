Advertise
Mother, trans daughter moving due to Arkansas laws

A mother and her daughter are moving due to Arkansa's anti-transgender law.
By KHBS/KHOG staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BONO, Ark. (KHBS/KHOG) - An 11-year-old in Arkansas recently came out to her mother as transgender. It took some time, but the mother accepted her daughter’s gender identity.

However, there were some in the community who did not accept it. Arkansas recently passed a law that many see as anti-transgender.

“I hate to say I’ve lost a little bit of faith in Arkansas, but I’ve grown up here most of my life and she’s been here all her life,” said mom Shirley Taylor. “But I’ve just seen so much hate and so much negativity from immediate people surrounding us, and there’s just not a lot of support here.”

For Taylor and daughter AJ Sheets, the decision to leave Arkansas did not come lightly.

Taylor didn’t accept that her daughter was transgender until April, when AJ tried on a dress that a family friend had brought over.

“And when I put it on, I was twirling, dancing, and I was so happy,” AJ said. “And that’s when my mom finally said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll start accepting it.’”

“Whenever I saw her come in, and she was just beaming - I mean she was grinning ear from ear,” her mom said. “She had her little skirt out and she was twirling around, and it just hit me. I was like, ‘Why have I been denying this for so long?’”

AJ’s coming out coincided with the state passing laws that allow doctors to object treatment based on personal beliefs and the banning of gender affirming treatments for minors.

Taylor says they plan to move to Olympia, Washington before school starts, in hopes that AJ can start to fully explore her transition before puberty. When asked how she feels about moving, AJ smiled.

“I’m going to a way more trans friendly school, and I can get the treatment I need for trans being transgendered,” she said. “I’ll make way more friends there because there’ll be more trans friendly people. And maybe I’ll even make some trans friends.”

“I really want her to be somewhere supportive and somewhere that’s not a toxic environment,” Taylor said. “And right now, the change is just too slow for us, for it to change our minds.”

On April 6, Arkansas became the first state to outlaw providing gender-affirming treatment to minors.

Copyright 2021 KHBS/KHOG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

