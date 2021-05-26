Motorcycle crash impacting traffic on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Pima County Sheriff Department are asking people to avoid Mount Lemmon near Geology vista.

Deputy James Allerton says a motorcycle crashed on the left side of the roadway. Officials are creating a landing zone to transport the rider to the hospital.

Officials have not released the condition of the driver.

While the investigation continues, traffic in the area will be blocked or delayed.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.