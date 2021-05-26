Officials work to identify remains of young girl found dead in Graham County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators in Graham County are working to identify the remains of a young girl found in a remote area of southern Arizona late last year.

The girl’s remains were found Oct. 26, 2020, in Artesia, a small community just south of Safford, according to a news release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Jane Doe is described as a white girl between 13 to 17 years old with short, light brown hair. Officials believe she was 5-foot-1.

She was found with a black robe or gown and a black hoodie with skulls on it, the release stated.

Anyone with information can call the Graham County Sheriff’s Office’s general number 928-428-3141. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 928-428-2746 or text “GRAHAMTIP” to 79516.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.