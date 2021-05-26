Advertise
Officials work to identify remains of young girl found dead in Graham County

This is an artist's rendering of what the girl may have looked like when she was alive. Investigators in Graham County are trying to identify the teen whose remains were found just south of Safford in late October 2020.(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators in Graham County are working to identify the remains of a young girl found in a remote area of southern Arizona late last year.

The girl’s remains were found Oct. 26, 2020, in Artesia, a small community just south of Safford, according to a news release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Jane Doe is described as a white girl between 13 to 17 years old with short, light brown hair. Officials believe she was 5-foot-1.

She was found with a black robe or gown and a black hoodie with skulls on it, the release stated.

NEWS RELEASE: Young girl's remains found south of Safford

Anyone with information can call the Graham County Sheriff’s Office’s general number 928-428-3141. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 928-428-2746 or text “GRAHAMTIP” to 79516.

