Police: 3 injured, 15 displaced in Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Arizona have said two adults and a 1-year-old child were taken to a hospital after an apartment fire in Phoenix.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 2nd Alarm Apartment Fire near 75th Ave & Indian School. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Jg2dmCvA6y — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 25, 2021

Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller said crews responded to the fire Monday. May 24, around 10 p.m. where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from multiple apartment units.

Firefighters said a 26-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and the child had minor burn injuries and were treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Four apartment units were affected by the fire, displacing 15 people now being helped by the Phoenix Crisis Response teams and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

