Procession honors fallen Nogales police officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A hero will soon be laid to rest. Tuesday night, a procession brought the fallen Nogales police officer’s body from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner to the Martinez Funeral Chapels.

“We want to stand here through thick and thin,” said John Burton, a member of Tucson Back the Blue Line. “We want to be here for the good times, we want to show our support in the bad times.”

Officer Jeremy Brinton’s body was escorted with dignity and heavy hearts as supporters looked on.

Those who knew him and those who didn’t said ‘Thank You’ and ‘Goodbye’ to the 40-year-old.

Last week , Brinton was working an off-duty assignment directing traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. He was airlifted to Banner UMC where he passed away not long after.

“We were there at the hospital when he was brought in and we were told that his wife was looking down at us from the window,” said Burton. “So, she knew that we were there.”

It’s what Tucson Back the Blue Line does for service members. For members, being there for first responders and their families is a personal cause.

“Me and my wife both served several decades with the Dallas Police Department,” said Carl Makres, another member of Tucson Back the Blue Line, “We just want to thank [Brinton] and his family for the service that they gave to the City of Nogales and basically all U.S. citizens.”

“Our law enforcement is one of the most important aspects of our society,” said Burton. “They put their lives in line.”

Even in death, family members say he lives on. Brinton’s mother told KOLD News 13 his organs saved three people. His final act of service has touched many.

“These heroes will continue to live on and on,” Burton said.

Officer Brinton leaves behind a wife and four children. There’s no word yet on if charges will been laid or when Brinton’s funeral service will be held.

