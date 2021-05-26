Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Procession honors fallen Nogales police officer

By Hannah Tiede
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:37 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A hero will soon be laid to rest. Tuesday night, a procession brought the fallen Nogales police officer’s body from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner to the Martinez Funeral Chapels.

“We want to stand here through thick and thin,” said John Burton, a member of Tucson Back the Blue Line. “We want to be here for the good times, we want to show our support in the bad times.”

Officer Jeremy Brinton’s body was escorted with dignity and heavy hearts as supporters looked on.

Those who knew him and those who didn’t said ‘Thank You’ and ‘Goodbye’ to the 40-year-old.

Last week, Brinton was working an off-duty assignment directing traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. He was airlifted to Banner UMC where he passed away not long after.

“We were there at the hospital when he was brought in and we were told that his wife was looking down at us from the window,” said Burton. “So, she knew that we were there.”

It’s what Tucson Back the Blue Line does for service members. For members, being there for first responders and their families is a personal cause.

“Me and my wife both served several decades with the Dallas Police Department,” said Carl Makres, another member of Tucson Back the Blue Line, “We just want to thank [Brinton] and his family for the service that they gave to the City of Nogales and basically all U.S. citizens.”

“Our law enforcement is one of the most important aspects of our society,” said Burton. “They put their lives in line.”

Even in death, family members say he lives on. Brinton’s mother told KOLD News 13 his organs saved three people. His final act of service has touched many.

“These heroes will continue to live on and on,” Burton said.

Officer Brinton leaves behind a wife and four children. There’s no word yet on if charges will been laid or when Brinton’s funeral service will be held.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Suspect dead after pursuit involving 18-wheeler ends with shots fired
19-year-old Alexander Navarro arrested after officers say he struck a driver out of their...
UPDATE: Teen driver accused of running over victim after crash
In the midst of spring cleaning, and pandemic restrictions lifting, thrift stores are being...
Tucson thrift stores see flood of donations including unusable items
The Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse May 2021
Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s total supermoon eclipse
Saguaro blooms more abundant
More saguaro blooms leaves experts trying to figure out why

Latest News

INCREASED WATER RATES TOWN HALL
Tucson Water propose increase water rates for some customers
This new eegee's, located at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., features a eegee-only window and a...
eegee’s opens new location on Tucson’s south side
This is an artist's rendering of what the girl may have looked like when she was alive....
Officials work to identify remains of young girl found dead in Graham County
INCREASED WATER RATES TOWN HALL
INCREASED WATER RATES TOWN HALL