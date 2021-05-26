Sports betting, new casino games coming to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sports betting may arrive in Arizona as soon as this fall, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming. The tribal casino and sports betting deal also allows tribes to offer games that have never been offered before.

Casino Del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg said it will help put Arizona on the map for people who enjoy gambling.

“That’s going to allow craps, roulette, baccarat and higher bet limits on both slot machines and table games,” she said.

The Arizona Department of Gaming said betting limits for gaming devices, like slot machines, have been increased to $10,000 and table games now have a $100,000 limit.

“So it is really an opportunity to appeal to some of those people who go to Las Vegas or Atlantic City,” Van Amburg said.

She said regulations are still being put together but the compact will give all tribes the ability to add more types of games. Sports betting will require a license.

“There are 20 licenses in the state of Arizona 10 of those go to commercial and 10 to tribes,” she said.

The specific cost and details of the sports betting licenses is still being worked out.

“As with everything, if you don’t know the cost you’re theoretically interested but you’d like to know more before you can say but we’ve already identified a space in the casino to put the physical sportsbook,” she said.

People will also have the option for mobile sports betting. Van Amburg said, theoretically you could pull up the Casino Del Sol app and bet from the comfort of your own home.

KOLD reached out to Desert Diamond Casino and received the following statement from Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr.:

“The federal Office of Indian Gaming’s approval of the new gaming compact is a major step forward for Arizona tribal nations. This means we can now build on Arizona’s successful tribal gaming industry that has already helped thousands of tribal and non-tribal citizens. It will bring more jobs and more economic opportunity for tribes and the entire state. This also expands entertainment opportunities for Arizonans to enjoy appropriately.

This took several years of hard work, negotiation, collaboration and determination. Although this is a significant milestone, the work is not over. This announcement demonstrates what is possible when Arizona tribes are united in working with the State for Arizona’s future. The Tohono O’odham Nation looks forward to bringing additional jobs and offering additional gaming opportunities for guests at our Enterprise.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.