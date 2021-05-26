State to enact fire restrictions in parts of southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stage II fire restrictions will be in place across southern Arizona starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Restrictions prohibit campfires and outdoor smoking on Arizona State Land within Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties, according to a news release from the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Restrictions include:

- No campfires. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal fire, or wood stove, including in developed campgrounds or improved sites is prohibited.

- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

- No chainsaw use from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gun gas, unless while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations is prohibited.

Exemptions include:

- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

- Industrial operations where specific operations and exemptions are identified and mitigation measures are implemented as outlined in an agency plan.

- Persons using a device fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are permitted. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or clear of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

- Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials with three feet of the generator.

- Operating motorized vehicles on designated roads and you must park in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.

- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

- Any federal, state or local law enforcement officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization, or other authorized personnel in the performance of an official duty.

- All land within a city boundary is exempt unless otherwise stated in a city ordinance.

- Discharging of firearms is allowed on agency designated shooting ranges.

The state forester must approve exemptions.

