Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent, nearly hitting staff

Brown was taken into custody for reckless endangerment after driving an SUV through a vaccination tent.
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown(BCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:09 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman drove through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent with personnel inside as a form of protest, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown was taken into custody Wednesday morning for reckless endangerment, the report stated.

Deputies say they witnessed Brown drive through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville. According to the report, the tent had multiple health department and national guard personnel inside at the time.

A deputy who witnessed the event performed a traffic stop on Brown, during which she told the deputy her actions were a form of protesting the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. Brown reportedly told the deputy she only went through the tent at 5 miles per hour. The report stated Brown drove through the tent at a “high speed.”

“While traveling to the jail, Ms. Brown made several statements about wanting to protest the vaccine. Ms. Brown stated she was driving through the course and once she got to the tent she told the personnel working she was not there for the vaccine,” officials stated in an incident report.

Brown has been charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment for placing seven victims in danger of death or serious harm, the report said.

Brown is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Blount County Sessions Court on Monday, June 7, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman injured after falling out of car near Golf Links, Kolb
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
KOLD Investigates: TPD Officer Takedown pt. 2
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Digging into history of Tucson police officer featured in viral takedown video
Coleman Durham is being hailed a hero after saving the life of Martin Villalobos, who was...
UNLIKELY HERO: Homeless man praised for saving missing motorcylist’s life in Marana
The crash on Wednesday, Feb. 9, involved two tractor-trailers, a commercial van and a tow...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 westbound open again following four-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’
Reports: Military plane crashes in Buckeye development
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
KOLD Noon Notebook: Pima County Sheriff's Department is hiring
KOLD Noon Notebook: Pima County Sheriff's Department is hiring
A man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta Restaurant at...
Man arrested after breaking into restaurant to make burger and drink beer, police say